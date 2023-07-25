In a shocking incident that took place in Punjab, a patient's relatives were allegedly manhandled by security guards in Faridkot hospital. The incident took place at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and hospital in Punjab's Faridkot. The 1-minute 54-second video clip shows security guards of the hospital manhandling a patient's relatives in the emergency department of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital. As the video moves further, the security guards can be seen pushing and slapping the patient's relative in the emergency department of the hospital. After the incident, Dr Shilekh Mittal, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said, "Yesterday evening a patient came, the patient was serious...she was diagnosed with Metabolic encephalopathy & multiple diseases. The patient died. Her relatives were angry and had a dispute with the doctors. The security guards intervened and stopped the quarrel..." Punjab Brawl Video: Two Groups Clash in Khanna, Attack Each Other With Sticks.

Patient's Relatives Allegedly Manhandled by Security Guards

#WATCH | Faridkot Punjab: Patient's relative allegedly manhandled by security guards in the emergency department of Guru Gobind Singh medical college & Hospital. (Video confirmed by Hospital Administration) pic.twitter.com/oPagzhWLvi — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

