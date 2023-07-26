Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Authorities have declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Raigad district till Thursday amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department.

The Meteorological Department has issued a 'red' alert for the district.

On Monday also, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra till July 27. The weather department noted that Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall till July 27.

Last week, following incessant rainfall, a landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km away from Mumbai.

At least 26 people have died by being trapped in the debris caused by the landslide, as per the National Disaster Response Force. (ANI)

