Guwahati, Jul 14 (PTI) The Assam government on Friday signed an agreement with the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV) for setting up a campus in this northeastern state.

Also Read | Another Cheetah Dies at Kuno National Park: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Slams Narendra Modi Govt, Says 'Hope Conservation Science Prevails Over Political Prestige'.

The Maharashtra-based Central varsity will be functioning from a temporary campus in Guwahati for the time being, an official release said.

The MGAHV campus will engage in popularising and research of Hindi and other Indian languages.

Also Read | West Bengal Teachers’ Recruitment Scam Case: Calcutta High Court Directs CBI and ED to Submit List of ‘Cash-for-Job’ Candidates.

MGAHV vice-chancellor Rajnish Kumar Shukla, who was present on the occasion, said a mass communication course in Assamese language will soon be launched on the Guwahati campus.

The MGHAV will also play a leading role in utilisation of artificial intelligence in Assamese and other Indian languages, he added.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, state Education department advisor Nanigopal Mahanta and other top officials were also present on the occasion, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)