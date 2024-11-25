Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that Mahayuti's victory will continue to "inspire our Maharashtra" to realize the dream of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls by winning 230 (BJP-132, Shiv Sena-57, NCP-41) out of total 288 seats.

"This victory of the Mahayuti has given a new direction only because of your support. This success will continue to inspire our Maharashtra to realize the dream of a developed India with a developed Maharashtra under the leadership of Hon. Modiji with a progressive and inclusive future," Devendra Fadnavis said in an open letter to the people of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis thanked the people for their trust in the alliance.

"The grand victory of the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 is not only of the BJP-Mahayuti, but of the trust of every citizen of Maharashtra. I bow down to the people of Maharashtra for the trust you have shown and the love you have given," he said.

"Hard work, unity, the blessings of my beloved sisters and the trust shown by the entire people of Maharashtra in the leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji are the real architects of this victory. I will forever be indebted to the leaders, office bearers, friends and every dedicated worker of all the constituent parties of the Mahayuti, who have been working tirelessly to reach out to the voters over the past few days," he added.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won only 20 seats, Congress managed 16, and the NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar won just 10 seats.

The BJP demonstrated an impressive strike, winning 132 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. The party's allies, the Shiv Sena and NCP factions, also performed well.The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20 and the results were declared on November 23. (ANI)

