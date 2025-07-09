Jammu, Jul 9 (PTI) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shiv Kumar Sharma on Wednesday conducted a thorough security review of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and stressed the significance of maintaining a high level of vigilance throughout the duration of the pilgrimage.

The 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high shrine commenced on July 3 from the Valley via the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-kilometre-long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The yatra will conclude on August 9.

The number of pilgrims, who have paid obeisance at the cave shrine, has crossed one lakh.

The DIG, who looks after the operational area of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, conducted a review of the security and other arrangements for the ongoing yatra by undertaking ground-level checks and convening a high-level meeting to get feedback from officers, a police spokesperson said.

During the review, Sharma visited the lodgement centres and Langar sites in the three districts and emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims, he added.

The DIG highlighted the need for meticulous planning and execution of security measures to address any potential threats and challenges.

Sharma instructed the officers to conduct regular reviews and mock drills to ensure that all plans are effectively implemented.

He also directed proper checking of vehicles plying on the roads and thorough verification of vendors, with immediate necessary action to be taken in case of any suspicious activity.

The DIG directed all officers to lay special focus on the security being extended to the pilgrims en route, at places of stay — especially the base camp at Bhagwati Nagar — and at all lodgement centres and Langar sites.

“All officers were exhorted to implement Operation Third Eye in their respective jurisdictions in coordination with other stakeholders for foolproof security of the yatris,” he said.

Sharma further directed that officers and personnel deployed for yatra security and on the highway remain extra vigilant at their designated points.

The DIG also interacted with the yatris during the review and advised passengers travelling in private vehicles to follow police instructions and preferably travel in official convoys for a safe and secure journey.

He also inspected all en route joint checkposts, ambush points, Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), Road Opening Parties (RoPs) and border posts, and met with Village Defence Guard members of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

The DIG briefed them about the sensitivity of their duties and directed them to remain extra vigilant.

“Moreover, all officers were directed to strengthen all nakas, especially in the border areas as well as within the city during night hours and early morning. They were also tasked with identifying locations where additional nakas need to be established for the security of yatris,” he said.

Sharma also instructed officers to maintain proper liaison with intelligence agencies of the Army, paramilitary forces and other security agencies in their respective jurisdictions, and to share intelligence on a real-time basis.

