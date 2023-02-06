Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) Major General Sanjay Kumar Vidyarthi assumed charge as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area on Monday at a solemn ceremony held in Nagpur, an official said.

Also Read | Adani Group Shares End Lower; Group Companies' Combined Mcap Dips by Rs 9.5 Lakh Crore.

Commissioned in Engineers Regiment of the Indian Army on December 19, 1987, Vidyarthi has tenanted numerous important operational, instructional and administrative appointments in his illustrious career spanning over three-and-half decades, a defence release said.

Also Read | Gujarat Court Rejects Hindu Daughters’ Claim To Converted Muslim Mother’s Property, Says ‘Hindus Can't Be Successor Under Mohammedan Law’.

He has an M.Sc degree in defence studies from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and also an M.Phil from National Defence College, New Delhi, it added.

"He has commanded an Engineer Regiment in Western sector, a Mountain Brigade in Arunachal Pradesh and an Infantry Division in the Western sector. He has held various important staff appointments at Army War College, Mhow, HQ Mountain Division, HQ Strike Corps and Army HQ," the release informed.

The General Officer has been conferred with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023 and a Sena Medal (Distinguished) while commanding a Brigade in Arunachal Pradesh.

As a Commanding Officer, he was instrumental in rescue of 4-year-old Prince who was stuck in a 150-foot deep borewell for 48 hours in 2006, an incident that had received wide media coverage and applause for the Army's efforts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)