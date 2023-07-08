Itanagar, Jul 8 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has effected a major reshuffle in the state police department, ordering the transfer of 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 21 Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS) officers.

At least nine of the 21 transferred APPS officers of additional SP rank have been promoted to the rank of SP, according to a government order issued recently.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vijay Kumar, attached to the police headquarters here, has been posted as DIG of the newly created Itanagar Range police administration.

SP (SIT & Crime) Rohit Rajbir Singh and Changlang SP Mihin Gambo have been shifted to Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and appointed as SP, Itanagar and Naharlagun respectively.

The state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu had on May 31 approved the creation of the Itanagar Range police administration, headed by a DIG with three SP-level officers under ICR to ensure effective law and order.

Lower Subansiri SP Sachin Singhal has been posted as SP (Traffic), ICR DIG (Fire & Emergency Services) Asif Md Ali has been given the post of DIG (HQ), while DIG (HQ) Amit Roy has been given the charge of DIG (Security).

Pakke Kessang SP Habung Hailang has been transferred and posted as Chief Security Liasoning Officer (CSLO) of the CM's Security Cell, while incumbent CSLO Kirli Padu has been shifted and posted as SP Changlang.

East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta has been given the post of SP Tirap and Namsai SP D W Thungon has been transferred and posted as SP Tawang.

The promoted APPS officers include ASP (Tawang) Thuptan Jambey, who has been posted as SP Leparada, ASP (ICR) Dekio Gumja who has been made the CO of 2nd AAPBn, Aalo; ASP (Pasighat) Tashi Darang who has been transferred to Pakke Kessang as SP; ASP (City) Thutan Jamba who has been made the SP of Upper Subansiri, ASP (Pasighat) who has been posted as SP Upper Siang and ASP (Dibang Valley) Ringu Ngupok who has been made the SP of Dibang Valley.

ASP (Lohit) Sange Thinley has been posted as SP Namsai, ASP (Itanagar) Kamdam Sikom has been posted as SP East Kameng and Deputy CO of 1st AAPBn SD Thongdok has been posted as CO of 1st IRBn, the order stated.

