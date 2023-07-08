As the West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Violence rages on, miscreants set a police vehicle on fire in Murshidabad today. The rural polls escalated into a violent conclusion, marred by the death of 12 people, multiple bomb explosions, and the number of violent clashes on Saturday. The polling for West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 began at 7 am in 73,887 seats in the state's rural areas, with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Violence Video: Clashes Erupt Between Two Groups in Barrackpore on Day of Voting, Ballot Boxes Hurled Into Open Drain in Jhangra.

Police Vehicle Set on Fire in West Bengal Video:

