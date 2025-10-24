New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, offered condolences to the families of the deceased, wished the injured a speedy recovery, and called for accountability to prevent such incidents.

At least 20 people were killed in a massive fire that gutted a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the early hours of Friday.

In a post on X, Kharge urged strict accountability to prevent such recurring incidents.

"The tragic incident of a bus catching fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the loss of many precious lives, is profoundly distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of all the passengers who lost their lives in this tragedy and wish a swift recovery to those injured. It is imperative to ensure accountability for these unfortunate recurring incidents," he wrote.

Earlier today, the passenger Jayant Kushwaha, who was travelling from Hyderabad in a private bus that caught fire, narrated the horrific ordeal, saying that he remained in disbelief after witnessing fire onboard as soon as he woke up.

Jayant woke up around 2:30 AM only to find himself and others trapped in a fire on board since the doors remained locked. He, along with two or three other passengers, attempted to break emergency windows to escape the bus.

"Around 2:30-2:40 AM, the bus stopped, and I woke up and I saw that the bus caught fire. I couldn't believe that it was fire. I realised moments after that it was fire. Only two three people were awake. We yelled fire and woke everybody up. The doors were locked. We couldn't locate the drivers. We broke the emergency window as the main door was locked. We jumped out of the window. Many people jumped out of the bus by breaking the windows," Jayant told ANI.

Another eyewitness of the incident, Ashwin, said that around 20 people managed to get out of the bus as it caught fire, but others were unable to escape. Ashwin said that he was the one to alert the driver about the fire on the window side.

"Last night, we boarded the bus at Kukatpally to travel to Bengaluru. I was seated behind the driver's seat. After a long journey, between 2:30 and 3:30 AM, I noticed a fire on the window side and immediately alerted the driver. The bus was stopped right away. Meanwhile, we tried to break the windows to escape. Around 20 people managed to get out of the bus, but the others were unable to escape," Ashwin told ANI.

A private bus carrying 41 passengers in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool caught fire, killing at least 20 passengers after colliding with a bike that got stuck under the bus, officials confirmed.

Kurnool District Collector (DC) A Siri said that a total of 11 bodies have been identified, while the remaining nine bodies are yet to be accounted for. She said that the incident occurred on Friday between 3 am and 3.10 am.

"There are a total of 41 members in the bus, including two drivers. A bike got stuck under the bus. After the accident, petrol leaked from the bike and caught fire. Of the 41 members, we have traced 21 passengers; they are safe. 11 dead bodies have been removed from the bus. 21 members have minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. We have to confirm about the remaining 9 bodies," DC Siri said.

She further informed that the bus doors failed to open after the accident. However, the DC said, two drivers managed to escape from the fire.

"This incident happened late at night, and the passengers were sleeping. The bus wires were cut after the accident, and the bus doors didn't open after the accident. We're investigating the matter. The two drivers escaped from the fire. The passengers were coming from Hyderabad, and we're tracing the deceased family members. We've set up a control room for help," DC Siri said.

The injured have been shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees for the deceased's next of kin, expressing sorrow over the Kurnool bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh that claimed 20 lives and injured numerous others.

The Prime Minister also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said his government will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families. "I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," he posted on X. (ANI)

