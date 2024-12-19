New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday filed a notice of privilege against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on former Minister of Law and Justice BR Ambedkar during a debate in the Rajya Sabha.

Kharge alleged that Shah's comments were insulting to Ambedkar and demanded privilege proceedings against him.

In his letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Kharge referred to Shah's statement during a discussion on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India." Shah had reportedly said, "Sir, it has become a fashion now, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If you had taken the name of God this much, you would have attained heaven for 7 births."

Kharge described the remarks as "satirical" and said they were made in "bad taste." He wrote, "At the outset, I would like to state that it is well established that any misconduct in the presence of the House or casting reflections and making defamatory statements constitute a breach of privilege and contempt of the House."

He further argued, "In the instant case, the wordings as well as the tone and tenor of the above remarks by the Home Minister are clearly satirical and made in a very bad taste. To use the name of Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India, is a clear-cut insult to Dr Ambedkar. These remarks which have been made on the floor of the House are outright derogatory in nature and an affront to Dr Ambedkar."

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also highlighted the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has submitted a privilege notice against the Union Home Minister for his insulting remarks on Dr Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha on Dec 17, 2024."

Earlier in the day, INDIA Alliance MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, held a protest in Parliament demanding Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks on Ambedkar. (ANI)

