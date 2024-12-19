Gorakhpur, December 19: In a distressing incident, miscreants allegedly stole a young woman’s photos from her Instagram account, morphed them into obscene images, and circulated them online in Gorakhpur’s Jhagha area. The offensive content caused severe mental distress, leading the woman to attempt suicide twice, with her family intervening both times. A case has been registered, and the cyber cell has initiated a probe into the matter.

The case came to light on Wednesday evening when the young woman approached the police with her family, seeking justice for the trauma caused by the morphed images. According to a Times of India report, the obscene photos were widely circulated after being stolen from her Instagram account and edited in a derogatory manner. This incident occurred shortly after her marriage was arranged, intensifying the emotional and social pressure on her and her family. Ghaziabad Shocker: Businessman, Wife Die by Suicide Over Financial Distress in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman reportedly made her first suicide attempt earlier in the week, which was thwarted just in time by her mother. Her father, who works in Mumbai, returned to Gorakhpur immediately upon hearing about the incident to support her. Despite the family’s efforts to protect her, including removing locks and latches from their home, the woman attempted suicide a second time, prompting further action from the family to ensure her safety. Uttar Pradesh: TB Patient Commits Suicide by Jumping From Window of His Room at Hospital in Budaun, Family Alleges Negligence.

Her family has filed a formal complaint with SP North Jitendra Kumar, who assured swift action. The cyber police are working to remove the morphed photos from online platforms and trace the culprits behind the incident. Meanwhile, the woman’s fiancé has postponed their engagement to alleviate societal pressure while supporting her through this challenging time.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).