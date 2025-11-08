New Delhi, November 8: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed confidence in the people's verdict in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, dismissing the BJP's claims and slogans as baseless. "We have faith in the people. We know where they get their data and figures from. Earlier as well, they gave a slogan of 400 paar and whatnot. But we have faith only in the people. People will do justice and decide what's best for them," he said when asked about NDA's confidence of winning 160 plus seats in the Bihar assembly election.

Targeting the NDA's 'jungleraj' narrative, the Congress chief questioned the ruling alliance's failure to address law and order issues and infiltration during their long tenure. "Jungle Raj and all these things are old issues. Why did they not end jungleraj in 20 years? Why didn't the push out infiltrators? This is a failure of the central government and the state government. I want to call out their double-engine government for this failure," he added. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Leader Pawan Khera Alleges Voters’ Names Deleted From List in First Phase of Polling.

Earlier in the Purnea rally today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah predicted that the NDA would secure over 160 seats in the 243-member assembly. Shah has been campaigning extensively across Bihar, addressing rallies and roadshows, and emphasising the NDA's achievements in infrastructure development, law and order, and social welfare. Shah has criticised the opposition, particularly the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, alleging they are more concerned about their own family members than the people of Bihar. He has also warned voters against the return of "jungle raj" under RJD rule, citing instances of violence, kidnapping, and extortion during their previous tenure. 'Bihar Assembly Election 2025 a Battle Between Development and Jungle Raj, Says PM Narendra Modi During Public Address in Bettiah'

The NDA's campaign focuses on development, security, and regional pride, with Shah highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. Meanwhile, the first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.

