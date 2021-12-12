Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee left for Goa on Sunday on a two-day visit to the western state, where the TMC is trying to gain foothold ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

The TMC supremo, on her second visit to Goa in two months, is scheduled to address three public meetings at Benaulim, Panjim and Assanora, a party official said.

The chief minister will also hold a meeting with the TMC leaders of Goa and another with the editors of mediahouses, during her visit.

The TMC had on Saturday promised Rs 5,000 to the woman head of every household in Goa, if voted to power there. Both the Congress and the BJP have criticised the party over its "dole politics".

