Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 17 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP-led central government over its "effort to control" Twitter and claimed that the Centre, having failed to influence the microblogging platform is now trying to bulldoze it.

Drawing a parallel, the West Bengal Chief Minister said her government, too, was being meted out the same treatment by the Centre.

Addressing a press conference in Howrah, Banerjee said, "Unfortunately, they (the Centre) can not control Twitter that is why they want to bulldoze them. Similarly, they can not control me that is why they are trying to bulldoze my government. They should stop this."

Banerjee refused to acknowledge that political violence took place in West Bengal after Assembly polls results and called it a "BJP gimmick". "We condemn violence. Political violence is a BJP gimmick. They should have gone to UP where the dead bodies are floating," the CM said.

She also alleged that the Centre has not provided any relief fund to the state after the cyclone Yaas.

"No money has been given to the state by the Centre after cyclone Yaas," she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, government sources had said that Twitter has lost its status as an intermediary platform in India as it does not comply with new IT rules.

Now, instead of being considered just a platform hosting content from various users, Twitter will be held directly editorially responsible for posts published on its platform. The implication of this development is that if there is any charge against Twitter for alleged unlawful content it would be treated as a publisher - not an intermediary - and be liable for punishment under any law, including IT Act, as also the penal laws of the country, sources stated. (ANI)

