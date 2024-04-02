Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee danced during her meeting with tribals in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Chief Minister played drums during her meeting with tribals in Jalpaiguri.

Earlier on Monday, as the cyclone wreaked havoc in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victims of the cyclone at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital.

Speaking to the media, CM Banerjee said that a disaster occurred, due to which several houses were damaged and 5 people died. Two others are in serious condition.

"The administration is on the spot and providing the necessary help. The government is doing everything possible to help the victims," she assured.

TMC announced its list of 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections earlier on March 10. Giving a message of TMC going solo in the Lok Sabha polls, party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced the list, which included certain surprises from former cricketers Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore and Kirti Azad from the Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

