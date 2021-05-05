Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 5 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday requesting him to ensure adequate supply of COVID vaccines, medical oxygen, and drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab to the state.

She once again requested the Prime Minister for free COVID vaccination for all citizens.

"Free vaccination as Universal immunization for all in a transparent and time-bound manner. At present, vaccine availability is too inadequate to provide to eligible beneficiaries and the Government of India direction 10 extend vaccination upto 18 years plus makes an unrealistic to achieve. So, the supply of vaccines is the core issue to address now. Ensuring adequate availability of essential drugs including Remdesivir and Tocilizumab to the States to meet their rising demand. At least, 10,000 doses of Remdesivir and 1000 vials of Tocilizumab is the daily requirement in our State," she said.

"I am again writing to you on the issue of COVID considering the huge proportion that several aspects of its management including ensuring adequate vaccines, number of hospital beds, medicines, oxygen for all patients have assumed in the country. At the very outset, I would again like to emphasize on free vaccination for all. You may kindly recall my letter of February 24, 2021, wherein I had requested you to allow the Government of West Bengal to procure vaccines from designated points for providing vaccination to people of the state free of cost. This has not yet been addressed," reads Mamata's letter to Prime Minister Modi.

"Consumption of medical oxygen has increased rapidly from 220 MT per day to 400 MT per day now, which is likely to rise to 500 MT per day in the next 7 days. Concerned authorities may kindly be advised to allocate at least 500 MT of medical oxygen per day out of total oxygen produced in Bengal on an urgent basis to prevent any shortage. The dearth of oxygen cylinders is also a matter of concern. I am told that 70 PSA units have been allotted to Bengal recently which is likely to take time to be installed. As such, to meet immediate necessity, the current system will have to be strengthened," the chief minister said.

"I firmly believe that this baffle against COVID will be won with coordinated and collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in augmenting infrastructure and an earnest drive for universal vaccination free of cost. I am looking forward to your kind cooperation in this regard. With regards," stated Mamata.

Mamata Banerjee's letter comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted her for her party's victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly polls.

"Congratulations to Mamata Didi for Trinamool Congress' win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfill people's aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," tweeted the Prime Minister.

The incumbent chief minister also took no time to respond and thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes.

"Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for your wishes. I look forward to the Centre's sustained support keeping the best interest of West Bengal in mind. I extend my full cooperation and hope together we can fight this pandemic amid other challenges and set a new benchmark for Centre-State relations," tweeted Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

