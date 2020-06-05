India News | Man Accused in Murder Case Held in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person in west Delhi's Bindapur area last year over personal rivalry, police said on Friday.

The victim, Salman, was stabbed on December 30, 2019, allegedly by Ajay Kumar, a native of Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

On Thursday, the accused was seen in Matiala area in the district, following which police laid a trap and arrested him, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Anto Alphonse said.

Interrogation revealed that in November 2019, the accused was lodged in jail for two weeks. After his release, he hatched a plan and killed Salman along with his four associates over personal rivalry, the DCP said.

His accomplices have already been arrested and a country-made pistol and one live cartridge recovered from his possession, police added.

