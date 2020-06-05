Assam Police Arrest Two Constables For Beating 51-Year-Old Man To Death in Nagaon District

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Guwahati, June 5: Two police Assam police constables were arrested on Friday for allegedly beating a 51-year-old to death. The deceased was identified as Phanidhar Borah. He was a village defence party (VDP), secretary. The police constable - Ataur Rahman and Paresh Sharma – were deployed in Jajori police station of Nagaon district.

Both the constables were arrested after Borah died at a hospital in Guwahati on Thursday. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Borah sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to a hospital in Nagaon, but doctors referred him to Guwahati for better treatment. He reportedly died during the treatment.

“Initial investigation suggested that the accused constables had some personal enmity with Borah. They were engaged in a scuffle on Tuesday night,” reported the media house quoting Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, superintendent of police (SP), Nagaon as saying. He added that it was not a case of custodial death.

After the news of Borah’s death reached the village, local residents surrounded Jajori police station and demanded the arrest of the two constables. To control the situation, the administration had deployed additional force at the police station. Borah’s family members filed an FIR against the two constables. The accused were produced in a court and remanded to police custody. The Assam police assured Borah’s family members of taking swift action in the case and gave a compensation of Rs one lakh for his death