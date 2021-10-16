New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A man accused of shooting dead the son of an assistant sub-inspector of police a few days ago has been arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the Delhi police, officials said on Saturday.

Upon being was intercepted in Dwarka Sector-23 area on the night of October 15, Anil Joon shot at the police thrice. In self-defence, the police also fired three rounds hitting both his knees. Joon was then arrested and is under treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

Earlier this month, 29-year-old Takesh, the son of Delhi Police ASI Devendra, was shot dead over a monetary issue. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, the police officer said.

Takesh had borrowed Rs 2,000 from Anita. Joon and Anita have been pestering Takesh to pay back the amount with steep interest. Anita had taken Takesh to the house of Joon who shot him dead, the DCP said.

