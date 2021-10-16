Bijnor, October 16: Residents of Maksoodpur village on Thursday accorded a dignified send-off to a "revered" monkey that was electrocuted to death. They cremated the monkey on the banks of Ramganga river. More than 100 people attended the last rites performed by a priest in accordance with Hindu tradition on the eve of Dussehra. A procession was also taken out to carry the simian to the cremation ground. Crocodile Found Dead in Vishwamitri River in Vadodara, Condolence Meet Held for the Dead Reptile.

The monkey was electrocuted after it came in contact with a high-tension wire, according to a report by Times of India. It was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment but could not survive. In order to give it a dignified send-off, villagers garlanded the dead monkey and performed all Hindu rituals that are traditionally observed after the death of a loved one. Wild Monkey Snatches Towel With Rs 1 Lakh Cash Wrapped Inside It From Autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

Those attended the last rites of the simian said their gesture was inspired by the ongoing Ramlila performance and the spirit of Dussehra. "We have a Ramlila performance going on. Monkeys are associated with Lord Hanuman, so we decided to do the cremation with full Vedic rituals," village pradhan Nripendra Ravi was quoted as saying.

Village resident and district panchayat member Jagveer Singh said the village would share a close bond with the monkey. "It lived in our village. We would give food to it every day. There was an attachment that we had developed with it," he said. This is not an isolated incident.

In August, residents of Kurdi village had raised money to perform the terahvi of a beloved bull. A week before that, wildlife activists in Vadodara had held a condolence meet for a crocodile.

