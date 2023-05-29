Bulandshahr (UP), May 29 (PTI) The man accused of stabbing a 16-year-old girl over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death in Delhi was arrested from his aunt's house in a village here on Monday, local police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajrangbali Chaurasia said accused Sahil's relatives live in Aterna village under the Pahasu police station area.

Delhi Police personnel arrested him here and took him along after completing all legal formalities, he said.

The horrific murder took place Sunday evening in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area as passersby looked on – an incident that has drawn massive outrage as the video of the killing appeared online.

Sahil and the victim, Sakshi, were in a "relationship" but had a quarrel on Saturday. The victim had gone shopping on Sunday evening for the birthday party of her friend's child when she was accosted by the accused in the densely populated neighbourhood, police officials said.

The nearly 90-second video of the incident that was shared online showed the accused pinning the victim to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop even when the girl slumped to the ground, jabbing the knife into her over 20 times, kicking her and then slamming a cement slab on her repeatedly.

