Chandigarh, December 11: A man in Punjab's Muktsar district who was accused of stealing two bags of wheat from a truck was taken to police station tied to the truck's bonnet as a punishment.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. In the video, the man was seen tied with a rope while a helper of the truck driver was sitting beside him. Punjab Shocker: Youth Tied to Truck, Dragged for Distance for Stealing Two Sacks of Wheat in Muktsar (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

The helper of the truck driver tied the youth in front of the truck over stealing 2 sacks of wheat in #Muktsar. pic.twitter.com/Wfy8osQyvA — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 11, 2022

The helper could be heard telling another unidentified person that the tied man had stolen two bags of wheat and he was being taken to the Bus Stand Police Station. Meanwhile, police in Muktsar said they have received two videos related to the incident. MP Shocker: Two Minor Youths Thrashed, Dragged by Vehicle on Suspicion of Theft at Choithram Vegetable Mandi in Indore; Video Goes Viral.

In one video, the man was seen stealing wheat bags from the truck, and in another video, the same man was tied to the bonnet of the truck, purportedly being taken to the police station. A police officer from Muktsar said action will be taken as per law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)