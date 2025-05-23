Bengaluru, May 23 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday for "clicking pictures and recording videos" of women travelling on the Bengaluru metro without their consent and later uploading them on a social media platform, police said.

The accused, Diganth, who was picked up from his house in the Tigalarpalya area, works in the accounts department of a private company, they added.

"A case was registered in this regard at Banashankari police station on May 20, and an investigation was launched. The accused is a 27-year-old man who works in the accounts department of a private firm. He is a resident of Tigalarpalya and works in Murugeshpalya," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

"On his way to and from work, he used to videograph women without their knowledge or consent and upload the videos on an Instagram page. The person has been arrested and will face further legal action," he added.

The photos and videos uploaded on the Instagram account identified as Bangalore Metro Clicks (@metro_chicks), which had over 6,000 followers, were later deleted, police said.

The issue came to light on May 20 when police were reviewing social media platforms for suspicious posts as part of a routine probe.

During this review, a police officer came across the Instagram account, which contained 14 unsolicited videos and pictures allegedly taken inside metro coaches and on station premises.

None of the women appeared to be aware that they were being photographed, police said.

