The police in Bengaluru have started to investigate a man who is suspected of video-recording female passengers during rides on Namma Metro trains and posting the videos on Instagram. The investigation started after a user alerted authorities on a social media platform about the user and tagged @BengaluruCityPolice, @CPBlr, and @BengaluruCityDCP and called for action. The account was reported to be called Metro Chicks and had more than 5,000 followers, with many inappropriate videos of women. Although the account has been deleted, the screenshots and links to the account have already spread widely. After public outcry with a case was filed at Banashankari Police Station. Officials said the investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the account owner and to consider possible legal action against him. ‘Will Never Speak Kannada’: Bengaluru SBI Branch Manager Gets Into Heated Argument With Customer, Tells Them To Speak in Hindi (Watch Video).

FIR Filed Against Man for Secretly Filming Women on Metro

An FIR has been booked in this regard at Banashankari PS and investigation is taken up. — DCP SOUTH (@DCPSouthBCP) May 20, 2025

