Sonbhadra (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old man here was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making offensive remarks about Hindu deities on social media.

A statement issued by the office of Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said police received a complaint on X on July 6 according to which Ravi Shankar, a resident of Piparwar village under the Ghorawal police station, had posted a video on social media that contained offensive remarks directed at Hindu deities.

A case was filed against the accused under Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 353 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the BNS, the statement said.

It said the accused has been arrested.

