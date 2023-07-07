Ambala (Haryana), Jul 6 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a woman, impregnating her and forcing her to undergo an abortion, police said on Thursday.

The accused is a former activist of a political party and had even contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections from Ambala city.

The complainant alleged that she met the accused about two years ago. At that time, she was looking for a job.

The accused employed her as a clerk in his office here, said the complainant.

After a few days, he allegedly took her to a hotel on the pretext of some meeting and raped her. She alleged that the accused had raped her several times. After she got pregnant, he forced her to abort the child.

The victim said when she asked him to marry her, he started avoiding her. She also claimed that he assaulted her and her family members.

Ambala City Women Police Station in-charge Surindra Kaur said the man has been arrested on charges of rape and sent to judicial custody.

A case has also been registered against the doctor who performed the abortion, she said.

