New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly threw acid on a woman for not accepting his offers in the Bawana area of the national capital.

The victim is admitted to a hospital and her condition is very serious. Police registered a case against the accused.

According to Delhi Police, the accused Montu approached the victim for marriage but she refused. The victim, who is already married then moved to Pooth Khurd area of the city with her husband. Montu also started living in their neighbourhood.

On the day of the crime, last Wednesday, the accused Montu called the victim to his house, tied her hands and threw acid on her and ran away.

Police searched for the accused with technical assistance and arrested him from Bihar. On interrogation, the accused said he did so after the woman refused to marry him. He also revealed to police that he had planned to shoot the victim's husband and for this purpose, hid a country-made pistol in the bushes.

Delhi Police then took Montu for the recovery of the gun. According to Police, the accused kept tricking the police and after that suddenly took out the pistol from someplace and opened fire on the police party. In their defence and retaliation, the police fired at his right leg. Following this, he was arrested and admitted to the hospital. A separate case has been registered in this regard.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

