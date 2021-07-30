Srinagar, Jul 30 (PTI) A man involved in kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir was arrested on Friday, police said.

A police spokesman said Police Station Kulgam received a written complaint from an individual alleging that her daughter was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by two persons namely Shahrukh Safdar Khan and Ishfaq Ahmad Khan -- both residents of Chattabal Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was initiated, he said.

During the course of the investigation, a police team was constituted to arrest the accused persons involved in the commission of the crime, the spokesman said.

He said the police team after strenuous efforts and utilising all available means arrested one of the accused Shahrukh Safdar Khan within one hour after the complaint was received.

Khan was shifted to the police station where he remains in custody and efforts are on to arrest another accused, the official added.

As part of the investigation, necessary medico-legal formalities were carried out and the girl was handed over to her legal heirs, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress, the spokesman said.

