Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 20 (ANI): Three people were arrested after a video of a man being assaulted went viral in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Sunday.

The police said that personal enmity was the reason for the assault. The police have registered the case and arrested the persons involved.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Husband Suffers Gunshot During Fight Between His Two Wives, Investigation Underway.

"After the video of a man being assaulted went viral, we conducted a probe, took action and arrested the people involved. The reason behind the assault was personal enmity," Vikas Sharma, SP, Udaipur told ANI.

In the viral video, a man was seen tied to a tree upside down.

Also Read | Bad News for Tipplers; Madhya Pradesh Government Orders Closure of All Bars in State, Bans Alcohol Consumption in Liquor Stores.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)