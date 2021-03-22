Ghaziabad, Mar 22 (PTI) A former junior engineer of the Delhi Municipal Corporation was beaten to death by his neighbours over a dispute at Sikrod village here, according to police.

The incident took place on Sunday night due to an old dispute, for which the victim's neighbours were arrested by police.

The accused had returned home after getting bail in the case.

They pulled Gajendra Verma inside their house and brutally thrashed him with sticks and iron rods due which he died on the spot, DSP Avneesh Kumar said.

The victim's wife Geeta Verma has lodged a complaint against nine people. Police have arrested main accused Chatar Singh his sons Lavi and Gaurav. The rest will be nabbed soon, Kumar added.

