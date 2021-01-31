Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): A viral video surfaced in which a group of people was seen beating up a man after which the city police has assured action in the matter.

"The video which is going viral is showing that the incident is of the afternoon. On one side there is an outlet called Heera Lassi and on the other side there are some other outlets," Station House Officer, MG Road Police Station, Dharamvir Singh Nagar told ANI.

"Heera Lasi comes in Kotwali police station area and some area is in our jurisdiction. We have taken cognisance of the issue. We are investigating the matter. Some traffic police officers are also seen in the video," he added.

Action will be taken as per law in this incident, the police official further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)