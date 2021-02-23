Amethi, February 23: A woman has accused her husband of giving her triple talaq after she refused to pay Rs 5 lakh to him in the Jagdishpur area here, police said on Tuesday.

Parveen Bano of Mahemau village filed a complaint with the police on Monday, alleging that her husband pronounced ‘talaq' (divorce) three times against her over her refusal to pay Rs 5 lakh to him, Additional Superintendent of Police Dayaram said. Woman Given Triple Talaq Over Phone by Husband, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Help.

The practice of instant divorce has been banned by the Supreme Court.

She also alleged that her husband beat her and forced her to leave the house, and attempts were made to set her ablaze, the official said.

He said based on the complaint of the woman, a case has been registered against her husband Mohammad Alam. The couple was married since 2017, police said.

