Hamirpur (HP), Jul 11 (PTI) A man was booked for jumping home quarantine in a village of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accused is a resident of Ladehra village and the case was filed against him on the complaint of Sub-divisional magistrate of Bhaoranj, they said.

In the FIR, relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act have been slapped against the accused, police said.

Earlier, three persons in Bhoranj were booked for jumping the home quarantine, they said.

