Nagpur, August 29: A 27-year-old man was booked in Nagpur for allegedly molesting a woman he had befriended on Facebook, police said on Sunday. Ahmedabad Man Molests Fiancee, Later Breaks Off Engagement Over Horoscope Mismatch.

He befriended the woman on Facebook in 2017 and is accused of barging into her home on Thursday to force her to marry him, an Ajni police station official said. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Stepfather in Visakhapatnam; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"She had got married to someone else in 2018 and had stopped talking to the accused. He has been charged with molestation and other offences," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)