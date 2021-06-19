Ahmedabad, June 19: A woman in Ahmedabad has lodged a complaint with police alleging that her fiancé molested her on multiple occasions and later abruptly broke their engagement. The woman, a resident of Chandkheda, filed the complaint against one Maulik Desai, who works in the postal department, on June 17. Based on the woman's complaint, police have registered a First Information Report against Desai. Uttar Pradesh: Bride Calls Off Wedding in Pratapgarh After 'Drunk' Groom And 'Baraatis' Misbehave With Her.

According to the woman, her family was introduced to Desai by a member of her community in October last year when her father was looking for a suitable groom for her. She said her father was reluctant to marry her to Desai because he had lost both his parents. But when Desai pursued his proposal to marry her, her parents agreed to their marriage, she said, as reported by TOI. The engagement took place in December last year. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Stabs Friend for Refusing To Buy Gutka, Booked for Attempt to Murder.

After their marriage was fixed, the woman said, Desai frequently molested her. She was first molested by Desai on November 11, 2019, according to the complaint. She alleged that Desai would meet her at her house or in parks in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad and used to molest her frequently. She also said that Desai would complain that she was not passionate in romance and she did not know how to kiss.

The woman further alleged that on December 9, 2020, Desai along two of his relatives had come to her home and returned a coconut and one rupee. Desai broke the engagement saying that his horoscope did not match with her. When her parents objected to it, she said, Desai started defaming her among community members.

