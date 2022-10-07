Gurugram, Oct 6 (PTI) The police here have booked a man for allegedly raping a 52-year-old woman repeatedly for more than a year, officials said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the accused used to work for her husband as a driver and also help in household chores, they said.

Also Read | Delhi: Girl Among 5 Teenagers Apprehended in Separate Murder Cases.

On December 10, 2019, when she was alone at home, the driver entered her room and molested her, the complainant alleged.

When she resisted, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her husband and raped her, she added. After that day, the accused allegedly raped her repeatedly for more than a year and threatened to kill her husband when she tried to stop him, the police said, quoting the complainant.

Also Read | Agra Fire: Over 650 Coolers Destroyed As Blaze Engulfs Factory in Nangla Kaale; No Casualties Reported.

"I remained silent for long, but now I finally decided to approach the police," the woman said in her complaint.

An FIR was registered in this connection against the driver under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the women police station in Sector 51 on Wednesday, police officials said.

A senior police officer said they were verifying the facts, and action would be taken as per the law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)