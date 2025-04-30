Gwalior (MP), Apr 30 (PTI) Gwalior Police have launched a search for a man who allegedly raped and impregnated a 24-year-old woman by threatening to kill her mother, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, originally from Champaran in Bihar, allegedly concealed his identity while committing the crime, the official said.

The complainant stated that she was raped in March but didn't disclose the incident fearing social stigma.

"The woman lodged a complaint at Hajira police station claiming that the accused raped her in March this year after threatening to kill her mother. A few days ago, she realised that she was pregnant, following which she lodged a complaint," City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said, adding that a search is on to trace the accused individual.

He said the accused had allegedly changed his name. Police are investigating the case from various angles.

