Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in various criminal and anti-national activities was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, police said.

Mohd Ayaz, a resident of Lohai-Malhar, was lodged at district jail Udhampur after his detention warrant issued by the district magistrate was executed by police station Malhar, a police spokesman said.

“Ayaz is a habitual criminal involved in various illegal and anti-national activities. In order to prevent his activities, a dossier was prepared against him and sent to the district magistrate for his detention under the PSA,” the spokesman said.

