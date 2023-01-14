New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a cluster bus in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Jaiswal, a resident Hastsal JJ Colony, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

A case is being registered at the Uttam Nagar police station.

The accused in the case has been arrested, the police said.

