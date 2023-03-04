Una, Mar 4 (PTI) Family members of a man, who allegedly died after a nose surgery at a private hospital here, staged a protest outside the facility with his body and also blocked the Chandigarh-Dharamshala highway near Mehatpur for several hours.

Devendra Singh (39), a resident Sanoli village, underwent surgery at the hospital in Mehatpur on Wednesday but did not regain consciousness. He was taken to a hospital in Mohali, Punjab where doctors pronounced him dead.

Alleging negligence on the part of the doctor who conducted the surgery, the protesters demanded strict action against him as well as financial compensation and a government job for a member of the victim's family.

The protesters blocked the highway by placing the body on the road leading to disruption of traffic for several hours. The road was cleared at around 4 pm after intervention of senior officials who managed to pacify the protesters.

According to Singh's family members, he was having difficulty breathing and consulted the doctor, who comes from Mohali, at the hospital in Mehatpur. The doctor advised him to undergo nose operation.

Singh's post-mortem was conducted at Tanda Medical College, Kangra on Thursday and his body reached in his village on Friday following which, enraged relatives and villagers raised slogans against the doctor and the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma reached Mehatpur on Saturday to hold talks with the protesters to convince them to clear the road.

Superintendent of Police, Una, Arjit Sen Thakur said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

A board has been constituted and doctors are collecting the treatment summary and other relevant documents from the private hospital while a team of police has been sent to Mohali to nab the doctor who performed the operation, he added.

