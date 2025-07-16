Ambala, Jul 16 (PTI) A man died allegedly by suicide at Ambala City Railway Station, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jaspal, a 40-year-old resident of Ambala Cantonment.

On Wednesday morning, some people who were out for a morning walk at the railway station found the body hanging from an iron beam on the platform and informed the Government Railway Police (GRP).

A GRP team reached the scene and brought down the body after removing the noose.

The deceased was identified after which the police informed his family. The police said an investigation in the case is underway.

