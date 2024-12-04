Thane, Dec 4 (PTI) Three members of a family were booked for allegedly cheating an unemployed man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 2.71 crore under the pretext of offering him a government job, police said on Wednesday.

The accused approached the man in April 2023, claiming they could land him a job in government organisations through their contacts, an official said.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Rupee Falls 7 Paise To Settle at Fresh All-Time Low of 84.75 Against US Dollar.

They produced fabricated job offer letters and joining letters of RBI and Maharashtra Transport Department etc., bearing fake rubber stamps to win the trust of the victim.

The victim ended up paying Rs 2,71,50,000 over the 16 months from April 2023 to the accused.

Also Read | What Is 'Werewolf Syndrome'? Know About Rare Condition Linked to Hair-Loss Drug Developed in Babies in Spain.

He approached the police after he failed to get the placement and the accused refused to return his money, the official added.

Police registered a case on Tuesday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Nobody has been arrested so far and further investigations are being conducted, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)