Pune, Jul 3 (PTI) An unidentified man allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman after gaining entry into her flat in Pune by posing as a courier delivery executive, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday at a housing society in Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune city.

Also Read | Is Shefali Jariwala’s Death Linked To COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's a Fact Check of Fake Claims About ‘Kaanta Laga’ Fame Actor’s Cause of Death.

"As per preliminary information, the woman was alone in her flat as her brother had gone out for some work. Around 7.30 pm, the man allegedly gained entry inside the flat by posing as a courier person and allegedly raped the woman," a senior police official said.

The man then fled the spot.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 3, 2025: RVNL, Hindustan Zinc and Nestle India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

The official said there were reports that the man used a spray at the woman before committing the crime, but it was yet to be confirmed.

A probe was on into the incident, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)