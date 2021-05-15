Nagpur, May 15 (PTI) A 67-year-old man who had come for surgery for a urological ailment died after falling off the ramp of a hospital in Nagpur on Saturday morning, police said.

Tulshiram Bangade had walked up to the second floor on the ramp of Super Speciality Hospital here when he fell, an Ajni police station official said.

He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital with severe head injuries but died soon after, the official added.

