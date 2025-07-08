Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) A person in Bowbazar area here died allegedly following a scuffle between two groups over a dispute in the locality, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Ezhar Ahmed (40), they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Enjoys Indian Classical Music Performance With Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva During Ceremonial Welcome in Brasilia (Watch Video).

"Today sometime around 10:30/11 am, an altercation took place between two groups at Gopal Chandra Lane under Bowbazar Police Station limits. As a result of the scuffling, one person fell sick and was then moved to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital," an officer said.

The person expired at around 4.30 pm, he said, adding that a case of unnatural death was registered.

Also Read | PM Modi in Brasilia: PM Narendra Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Alvorada Palace, Both Leaders To Hold Talks Next.

"As of now no complaint has been registered in this regard," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)