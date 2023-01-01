Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) A man was found dead in his car with a bullet injury in his temple in the city on Sunday, police said.

The incident occured at Nettigere village coming under Kaggalipura Police Station limit.

The police suspect that Pradeep (47), a resident of the city, shot himself though the investigations are underway, and a forensic team reached the spot to find the actual cause of the death.

Meanwhile, a police source said a purported suicide note was also found at the spot. The note had names and phone numbers of a politician and five others.

