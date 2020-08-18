New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in southwest Delhi's Palam village on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shivan Bansal. He published a fortnightly paper, ''Rajdhani Aap Tak", they said.

The incident was reported at 5.36 pm, police said. On reaching the spot, the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a bed sheet and the body was first seen by his cousin brother, said a senior police officer.

No suicide note was found, police said, adding the inquiry is on.

