New Delhi, August 17: On Augusts 15, when India was celebrating its 74th Independence Day, a group of Pakistanis and pro-Khalistan people organised a rally in Germany's Frankfurt. Participants of the rally were shouting slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pro-Khalistan slogans were also raised. During the rally, Prashant Vengurlekar stood one side of the street with the tricolour in support of India. Indian Govt Foils Sikhs For Justice Organisation's Bid to Conduct 'Referendum 2020' in Punjab, Bans 40 Websites of Pro-Khalistan Group.

Prashant Vengurlekar shared a video of the rally which also showed the participants charging at him for supporting India. The video showed that people in the rally were passing from an area in Frankfurt. While recording video of the rally, Prashant showed India's national flag to them without saying anything. When people in the rally noticed him with the tricolour, they hurled abuses and charged at him. Pro-Khalistan Group Backed by ISI Attacks British-Indians Outside High Commission in London, Watch Video.

One of the participants of the rally even attempted to hit Prashant with the Pakistani flag. The Police present at the scene also intervened to contain the situation. Sharing the video, Prashant tweeted: "This Shameful protest by Pakistanis in Frankfurt abusing our great Nation and PM. I alone opposed them & stood my ground in face of thr aggression. JAI HIND (sic)." Pakistan supports pro-Khalistan elements who seek to "liberate Punjab from Indian occupation".

Prashant Vengurlekar Showing Indian Flag to Pro-Khalistan Rally in Frankfurt:

Another Twitter user Sajjan M Sharma also shared a video of the pro-Khalistan rally in Frankfurt. "And here in Frankfurt, some idiots are asking for a separate Khalistan," Sharma tweeted. Prashant's daring act recieved praise from Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and Indians at large. "Proud of you Prashant - Jai Hind," Riteish Deshmukh tweeted.

