Muzaffarnagar, Sep 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in the Bhopa area here on Friday with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Sandeep had been missing for past some days and on Friday his body was found hanging from a tree by people in Chicholi village, police said.

It is suspected that he committed suicide, they added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said, adding investigation is underway.

