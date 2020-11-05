Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district sentenced a man to 20 years in jail on Wednesday for raping a 5-year-old girl.

The additional district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused.

Sanjeev had raped the girl in Agota area, following which he was arrested under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

